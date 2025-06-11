Archbishop of America wishes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on His Name Day

On the occasion of the name day of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America took to social media to offer heartfelt congratulations and blessings.

In his message, Archbishop Elpidophoros referred to the Patriarch as “our spiritual father” and expressed deep gratitude to God for the Patriarch’s decades of dedicated leadership within the Orthodox Church.

He invited the faithful and the wider community to join in celebrating this special day by wishing the Ecumenical Patriarch “Many Years” of health, strength, and service. The Archbishop concluded his message with the traditional Greek blessing, “Εις Πολλά Έτη Παναγιώτατε Δέσποτα!” — a wish for many blessed years.

Orthodox Times