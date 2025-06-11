Archbishop of America: Patriarch Bartholomew offers a truly ecumenical and worldwide spiritual ministry

In a solemn and uplifting event held at Saint Bartholomew’s Church on June 10, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America paid tribute to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of his Patronal Feast.

The tribute concert also honored the late Nikolaos Steliaros, Archon Mousikodidaskalos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, whose legacy in Byzantine chant continues to inspire the faithful.

During his remarks, Archbishop Elpidophoros highlighted the Patriarch’s decades-long spiritual leadership of Orthodox Christians worldwide and his impact beyond ecclesiastical boundaries. The Archbishop underscored Patriarch Bartholomew’s pioneering environmental advocacy — earning him the upcoming Templeton Prize — as well as his courageous role in granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine amid geopolitical tensions.

Describing the Patriarch as a “true shepherd of truth and love,” Archbishop Elpidophoros called on the faithful to celebrate the Ecumenical Patriarch’s enduring commitment to faith, justice, and care for all creation. The evening’s musical program, featuring Byzantine hymnody, complemented the Archbishop’s words by evoking a profound spiritual atmosphere fitting for the occasion.

Read below are the full remarks delivered by Archbishop Elpidophoros at the Pentecost Tribute Concert

Thank you Bishop Nektarios!

Dear Friend, Reverend Peter D. Thompson, Vicar and Interim Rector of Saint Bartholomew’s Church,

Members of the Romanos the Melodist Greek Orthodox Byzantine Choir and Chanters Society of Greater New York,

Distinguished Guests,

Sisters and Brothers in the Lord,

Christ is in our midst!

This evening is indeed a very special occasion, one which we are sharing with the Community and with our good friends at Saint Bartholomew’s. For the Feastday of the Spiritual Father of Orthodox Christianity, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome, commences now, with the setting of the sun.

Tonight and tomorrow, all around the world there will be liturgies of thanksgiving to God for this most remarkable and saintly Archpastor, who has been enthroned upon the See of Saint Andrew the First Called in four distinct decades, offering a truly ecumenical and worldwide spiritual ministry, not only to the hundreds of millions of Orthodox Christians around the globe, but to the spiritual and religious world at-large.

Named the “Green Patriarch” for his groundbreaking work in environmental justice and awareness, His All-Holiness is receiving – right here in New York City – the Templeton Prize this coming Fall, in recognition for his theological and ecological leadership.

For all of the Patriarch’s efforts commence, and come to completion, in his love for all of God’s glorious creation. Motivated by this agape for the world, wherever he can serve the good of the human family, His All-Holiness brings his dynamism, his wisdom, and his courage.

Thus, when he found a way to restore millions of Ukrainian Orthodox Christians to the canonical Church, he did not hesitate to grant Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, even in the midst of threats of schism and finally, the Russian invasion of this Sovereign Country. Speaking truth to power comes very easily to the Patriarch who is of the truth, even as our Lord said to the man who thought he could judge the Judge of the Universe:

Every one who is of the truth hears My voice.1

Therefore, tonight is a celebration – set in the midst of our shared Week of Pentecost – inspired by these exhortations of the Psalmist who declared:

Αἰνεῖτε τὸν Κύριον, πάντα τὰ ἔθνη!

Praise the Lord all Nations!2

and,

Πᾶσα πνοὴ αἰνεσάτο τὸν Κύριον!

Every breath, praise the Lord!3

Indeed, the music offered this evening is theurgic in nature, bringing us, through our sense of hearing, into a divine reverie where we are transported into the conscious presence of God. This is the hallmark of Byzantine Music; for it does not embellish sound for the mere sake of adornment, but rather accentuates and indeed, punctuates the spiritual import of the hymnody of the Church.

Thus, it is meet and right that tonight also be a commemoration – a memorial to the most exceptional and dignified cantor, Nikolaos Steliaros, Archon Mousikodidaskalos of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, who was made an Archon by the same Ecumenical Patriarch we give thanks for tonight.

For the past six years since becoming Archbishop, I have been moved time and time again by the Clergy, students, and admirers of Archon Nikolaos. Everyone has a story, a memory, and deep gratitude for him.

Each one recounts his influence in their lives, and the results of his ministry of teaching and care for his students is manifest in the Church throughout the Archdiocese, for he influenced more souls than you might imagine.

In recognition of his achievements and the inspiration he continues to bring the Omogeneia, and in the occasion of the Feastday of His All Holiness and this concert that will fill a church dedicated to his Heavenly Patron, I am well pleased as Archbishop to add to his many honors, one more for Archon Mousikodidaskalos Nikolaos Steliaros.

I would call forward at this moment his beloved spouse, Eleni.

The highest honor of the Sacred Archdiocese of America is the Medal of Saint Paul, who is the Patronal Saint of the National Church. We take this opportunity to award it posthumously to Archon Nikolaos, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the life of the Church, and his dedication to the preservation and increase of the tradition of Byzantine Chant.

Archon Nikolaos heard the Music of the Heavens and the Message of the Gospel in the chants of our Church, and he shared them freely and abundantly with all, to the glory of God.

[award of the Medal] ΑΞΙΟΣ!

Finally, as prepare to hear this magnificent church be filled with the melodious and pious hymns of our Greek Orthodox Church, let us take a moment to acclaim Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on His Patronal Feast.

Let us cry out: Many Years, Most Holy Despota!

Εἰς Πολλά Ἕτη, Παναγιώτατε Δέσποτα!

Christ is in our midst!

Who was, and is, and shall ever be.

Amen.

1 John 18:37.

2 Psalm 116:1, LXX (117).

3 Psalm 150:6.

Orthodox Times