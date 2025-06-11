$500 million AI factory to be built in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is joining the global artificial intelligence movement not as a spectator, but as a creator of new opportunities, Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said in a Facebook post.

“After months of preparatory work, Firebird company, the Government of Armenia, and NVIDIA are launching a joint project that will radically transform the technological landscape of the region,” he said.

Within the framework of the project:

▪️ a $500 million investment will be made,

▪️ thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs will be deployed,

▪️ an infrastructure with more than 100 megawatts of power will be established,

▪️ the launch is planned for 2026

“The AI factory will become a platform for innovation, education, science, and entrepreneurship. It will foster the development of both local and international startups, ensure the integration of science and technology, and position Armenia as a regional tech hub—a true place for the creation of artificial intelligence,” Hayrapetyan said.

“Through this initiative, Armenia is not just responding to global technological changes but becoming an active participant in them. A new platform is being formed where local potential will have the opportunity to create modern solutions aligned with global developments. This is a strategic investment in our country’s long-term technological advancement,” the Minister concluded.

