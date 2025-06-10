Voice of a New Generation: Transforming Armenia’s Media Landscape with AUA

NEW YORK — The American University of Armenia (AUA) has announced the launch of its new campaign, Voice of a New Generation: Transforming Armenia’s Media Landscape with AUA. This bold initiative aims to raise $2 million to create an endowed scholarship fund in support of students studying in the University’s newly launched Master of Arts in Multiplatform Journalism program.

Recognizing the vital role of a strong, independent, and innovative media sector in shaping the nation’s democratic future, AUA founded the Center for Excellence in Journalism in 2023, funded by the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan. This initiative was followed in 2024 by the establishment of the University’s state-of-the-art Media Lab, made possible through an $813,135 grant from the Office of American Schools and Hospitals Abroad of the U.S. Agency for International Development. This new campaign builds upon this foundation and reflects the University’s deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of journalists who will inform, inspire, and empower communities across Armenia and beyond.

Thanks to the generosity of its early supporters, AUA has already achieved over 50% of its fundraising goal during the initial silent stage of the campaign. Now, the University’s Office of Development has launched the next phase of this initiative with its inaugural “Reporting Live From NYC!” fundraising event, to be held on Saturday, October 25 at the Yale Club in New York City. Chaired by AUA Trustees Lusine Poghosyan and Arda Haratunian, the gala will be dedicated to celebrating AUA’s achievements and supporting the continued growth of the University. Registration is already open for individuals interested in attending, and further details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Reflecting on the significance of the MAMJ program for the Armenian media landscape, the co-chairs shared the following: “As a leading institution of higher education in Armenia, AUA fosters a rich environment that values and deepen academic excellence, critical thinking, integrity, scholarship, leadership, and service to society. Aligned with these values, the University has developed a campaign to support the education of journalists, communications professionals, and digital storytellers to elevate public discourse, evolve the media landscape, and engage citizens in building a transparent, thriving Armenia. With the investment of our generous community of supporters, this vision can become a reality.”

Massis Post