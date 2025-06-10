Phanar announces celebrations for Name Day of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

In an official announcement, the Ecumenical Patriarchate has released the program of celebrations for the feast of the Holy Glorious Apostles Bartholomew and Barnabas, which coincides with the name day of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

On the eve of the feast, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over the Great Vespers service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar.

Following the service, a reception will take place during which the Patriarch will receive festive greetings and well-wishes from the clergy and faithful.

On the following day, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over the Divine Liturgy for the feast in the Patriarchal Church, joined by hierarchs present at the Phanar as well as invited guests from abroad.

At the conclusion of the Liturgy, the Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, first in rank among the hierarchs, will offer a formal greeting to the Patriarch, who will then respond with his own address.

Orthodox Times