Israel blocks entry of popemobile-turned-ambulance donated by Pope Francis to Gaza

The vehicle, transformed with medical equipment and child-friendly interiors, was a final gesture of solidarity from the late Pope Francis before his death in April 2025. He entrusted it to Caritas Jerusalem with a simple but powerful mission: to reach Gaza’s youngest and most vulnerable—those wounded not only in body, but in spirit.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.09.2025).- It was once a symbol of joyful encounter. In May 2014, Pope Francis rode through the streets of Bethlehem in a white open-roofed vehicle, waving to crowds in the birthplace of Christ. That very papal car, now retrofitted into a mobile medical unit, was meant to become a lifeline for the children of Gaza. Today, it sits idle outside the border, blocked by war, diplomacy, and despair.

But the borders remain sealed. The Rafah crossing from Egypt is shut tight. Israel’s permissions are scarce and slow. The roads into Gaza are bottlenecks of desperation. For now, the «papal ambulance» has become a ghost of mercy that cannot yet cross into the inferno.

“We are still trying to coordinate with authorities,” says Harout Bedrossian of Caritas Jerusalem. “But nothing moves. The frontiers are closed, and hope—however persistent—is thinning.”

Inside Gaza, hope takes on strange shapes. It sounds like children’s laughter echoing off cracked church walls. It tastes like bread made from sifted, worm-ridden flour. It feels like a child’s hand, clutching a worn rosary while bombs thunder nearby.

The only Catholic parish in Gaza, the Holy Family Church, shelters around 500 people. Christians and Muslims, old and young, the healthy and the sick—compressed into an oasis-refuge that runs on prayer and dwindling supplies. The pews are now beds. The sacristy doubles as a pharmacy. The altar is a place for both worship and whispered lullabies.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the Argentine priest who leads the parish, lives amid these contradictions. He knows the gift from Francis may never arrive. But still, he rings the church bell each night at 8 p.m.—“the Pope’s Hour,” a ritual born during the final months of Francis’s life. “We ring it every evening because we still feel him with us. We believe that even in death, he watches over Gaza.”

Yet even symbolic gestures have their limits in a place defined by absence. No water, no light, no medicine. Romanelli, who himself is battling cancer, cannot access basic blood tests. Children have infections, elderly residents have nothing to treat chronic conditions. A two-year expired bottle of ibuprofen may be the most reliable drug in the church’s infirmary.

The situation worsens daily. A U.N. worker describes the humanitarian blockade in stark terms: “Seven aid trucks come in, when 200 are needed per day. That’s like handing out three candies to 100 starving people.” Entire neighborhoods are now ruins. People sleep on sidewalks. Bombs drop. Football games pause and resume between explosions. “We’ve adapted to horror,” Romanelli admits, “but the soul cannot adapt to despair forever.”

The papamobile, reimagined as a rolling sanctuary of healing, sits like a parable at the edge of all this—an unfinished sentence from a Pope who believed in action until his final breath. For now, it is less a medical unit and more a moral challenge. Can a world that builds walls and checkpoints find a way to let mercy roll forward on wheels?

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, in his first general audience, echoed his predecessor’s urgency. “The situation in Gaza is increasingly painful,” he told thousands in St. Peter’s Square. “I renew the plea for unhindered humanitarian access. The price of this war is being paid by the innocent—the children, the elderly, the ill.”

In Gaza, the message resonates. But words, even papal ones, cannot remove landmines, open borders, or rebuild homes. What remains is prayer. And play. And the sacred defiance of resilience.

The children of Holy Family still kick a ball through a dusty courtyard. When the sky is quiet, they sing. When it roars, they hide—and come out again minutes later, as if daring death to interrupt their joy.

The papal vehicle might never arrive. But its mission has already entered Gaza, carried on the backs of nuns who dress wounds with rags and priests who preach with tears. It rides on every whispered Hail Mary, every bowl of soup shared in silence, every lullaby sung under a flickering candle.

In a place where so much has been lost, even a stalled papamobile becomes a sign: that somewhere, someone still believes Gaza’s children are worth saving.

