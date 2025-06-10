Hebrew University of Jerusalem hosts academic conference on Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On Monday, June 9, 2025, a commemorative evening and academic conference dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took place at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem informs.

Representatives of the Armenian Patriarchate included His Grace Bishop Koryoun Baghdasaryan, Reverend Fathers Vazken Alekyan, Aghan Gogchyan, and Sion Takoushyan. Mr. Kevork Nalbandian represented the Armenian community of Jerusalem, and H.E. Mr. Arman Hakobyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Israel, was also in attendance.

The keynote address on behalf of the Patriarchate was delivered by Chancellor Rev. Fr. Aghan Gogchyan.

The evening concluded with a reception honoring the attendees.

