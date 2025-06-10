Haigazian University Press Publishes Dr. Daniel Wosgian’s Memoir, Episodes from My Life

BEIRUT — Haigazian University Press has published Episodes from My Life by Dr. Daniel Wosgian—a poignant memoir offering a firsthand account of the Armenian Genocide through the eyes of a six-year-old child. Orphaned and displaced, Wosgian recounts his harrowing journey of survival amid famine and hardship, ultimately finding refuge in orphanages. His extraordinary path led him to rebuild his life through education, resilience, and purpose, culminating in a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

The publication is a heartfelt joint effort by Dr. Wosgian’s granddaughters, Doreen Khanamirian El Zein and Elda Khanamirian Awad.

On Saturday, May 31, Haigazian University Press, in collaboration with the Wosgian family, hosted a book signing event to celebrate the memoir’s release.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Antranik Dakessian noted that Episodes from My Life is the 59th volume published by the HU Press since 2011, the 16th related to the Armenian Genocide, and the 6th firsthand eyewitness account. Reflecting on his acquaintance with a survivor of profound inhumanity, Dakessian spoke about witnessing Wosgian’s reactions and invited readers to consider why Wosgian chose to write the book, why his granddaughters chose to publish it, and what its message holds for every reader.

Representing the Wosgian family, editor Elda Khanamirian Awad shared personal memories of her grandfather: “I remember sitting on his lap as a little girl while he tapped on my back, drawing letters of the alphabet and asking me to guess them.” She described Wosgian’s writing as honest, filled with youthful humor, and deeply reflective, even in the darkest of times.

Quoting a vivid passage from the book, she read:

“It must have been 1916. One day, me and some beggars heard an unusual and novel roaring and puffing. We saw a huge cart, with a large room built on top of it, moving forward laboriously, belching forth smoke and fire, and raising a cloud of dust. The noise, smoke, fire and dust multiplied three-fold when this giant cart began coming up the hill leading to the entrance of the college. Later I was told that this was a German military truck—my first experience with an internal combustion engine, a motor car.”

Reflecting on the editing process, she added: “We realized we weren’t just editing a book. We were receiving a gift—one that has touched me, my children, and hopefully future generations. We now have a hero in the family, a mentor whose legacy brings us courage and perspective.”

In his closing address, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of Haigazian University, emphasized Dr. Wosgian’s enduring impact through his service in numerous institutions. He notably chaired the Board of Managers of Haigazian College (1967–1971), served as a professor at the Beirut College for Women (BCW), and held leadership roles at the Melkonian Educational Institute in Nicosia and the Armenian Evangelical College in Beirut.

All proceeds from the book will support the Dr. Daniel Wosgian Fund at Haigazian University, benefiting student scholarships and educational initiatives.

Massis Post