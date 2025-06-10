France has delivered ‘uninterrupted flow’ of weapons to Israel since beginning of genocide in Gaza: Report

Esra Taskin and Ilayda Cakirtekin |

10.06.2025 – Update : 10.06.2025

PARIS / ISTANBUL

France has been delivering weapons to Israel nonstop since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, according to a new report by 10 non-governmental organizations.

This flow of weapons from France to Israel by air and sea has been “uninterrupted” since October 2023, when the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza began, said the NGOs, including groups such as Stop Arming Israel France, the Palestinian Youth Movement, and Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS).

As covered by L’Humanite daily on Tuesday, the report claims that military equipment was exported from France to Israel in two separate categories: bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles, and other munitions of war, plus rocket launchers, hand grenades, flamethrowers, artillery, military rifle and hunting rifle parts and accessories.

It underscored that over 15 million items in the first category and 1,868 items in the second were delivered to Israel.

The report also noted that the total value of the deliveries exceeds €9 million ($10.3 million), calling for further investigations to determine the final use of the materials in question.

It added that parts for F-35 fighter jet had been sent from the US to Israel via Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

