Armenia inaugurates Honorary Consulate in Cleveland, Ohio

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On June 6, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts attended the inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Cleveland, Ohio. Representatives of the Ohio state and Cleveland city authorities, Oscar Tatosian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Chicago, representatives of honorary consular corps in Cleveland, as well as representatives of the Armenian community participated in the event.

In her speech, Ambassador Lilit Makunts, congratulating Sergey Edilyan, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia expressed hope that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give new impetus to the further development and deepening of Armenia-US relations, as well as strengthening ties between the Armenian community and the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United States.

Sergey Edilyan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Ohio, Tobias Engel, Representative of the Governor and Manager of International Affairs of the Strategic Investments Division, as well as Jaden R. Baxter, Special Assistant to the Mayor of Cleveland also delivered remarks.

The event concluded with a traditional Armenian dance and a performance of works by Arno Babajanian, presented by an Armenian pianist․

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu