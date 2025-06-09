New $10,000 EMPOW Awards Mobilize Media to Double U.S. Armenian Church Engagement

Khachkar Studios is charting an ambitious course to double the number of active Armenian Christian participants in the U.S., and at the center of this mission are the New $10,000 EMPOW Awards—a trailblazing initiative designed to turn content into conversion. The EMPOW Awards, with $250,000 budgeted for 2025, are part of a historically unprecedented $10+ million “Good News” program launched in April. Their purpose? To reward creative content that draws people closer to Christ and inspires regular church attendance beyond the major holidays.

Each award honors content that aligns with the five values embedded in EMPOW: Engaging, Motivational, Powerful, Originality, and Wisdom. It’s a fresh framework for evaluating the spiritual effectiveness of modern media.

Recipients can come from all backgrounds—church leaders, artists, podcast hosts, AI specialists—and submissions can range from traditional sermons to cutting-edge digital experiences. Awardees may even receive multiple honors over time, building momentum and community influence.

What truly sets the EMPOW Awards apart is their data-driven DNA. At Khachkar Studios, impact is measured in lives touched, specifically through Key Performance Indicator #1: how many individuals attend Badarak on non-holiday Sundays.

To put it in perspective, only 3% of Armenian Americans currently meet that standard. Khachkar Studios is aiming to double that to 6%—a feat that requires not just passion, but precision. That’s where the awards come in.

Social Return on Investment (SROI) isn’t just a concept—it’s baked into the model. If a piece of media brings more people to church, it has value. If it changes lives, it deserves support.

Winning content will be widely distributed, and the most impactful works will form part of instructional materials to mentor future Christian leaders. It’s an ecosystem approach— where one great idea can inspire many more.

With historical philanthropy having failed to prioritize faith, Khachkar Studios is making a definitive course correction. Their EMPOW Awards are a declaration that media matters, and that spiritual renewal begins with inspired messaging.

For a community looking to reclaim its voice and expand its reach, the New $10,000 EMPOW Awards are more than symbolic—they are catalytic.

For more information about Khachkar Studios and its initiatives, including EMPOW Award nominations, contact: www.khachkarstudios.com [email protected]

Massis Post