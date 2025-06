Freedom of speech and Armenian politics: When democracy tests itself – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In Armenia’s young democracy, free speech is no longer silenced — but is it now abused?

From political insults to media polarization, we explore how freedom can become a threat when boundaries disappear.

Jean Philip De Tender joins the Voice of Yerevan to reflect on lessons from old democracies and what’s at stake for Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu