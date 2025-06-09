Camp TUMO 2025: A Global Hub for Creativity, Innovation, and Cultural Exchange

YEREVAN — Camp TUMO is set to welcome teens from around the world for a learning experience in the heart of Armenia. Teenagers aged 13-18 will have the unique opportunity to develop skills in coding, animation, game development, music, robotics, and filmmaking while engaging in a vibrant cultural exchange program.

Starting from June 23 to July 7, one-week programs are designed to educate and engage teenagers in the world of creativity and technology. The following programs have been developed for the Yerevan program. Each student can choose two main subjects from the list, which are 3D animation, Programming, Photography, music, Robotics, Animation, Graphic Design, and Game Development. Each week’s program has one direction: Creative Technologies and Arts, Creative Technologies and Sports, Creative Technologies and AI, Creative Technologies and Heritage.

A one-week program has been developed for Dilijan from July 7 to July 11: Creative Technologies and Nature & Culinary.

Camp TUMO offers a unique mixture of education and experience: participants engage in hands-on learning, gaining practical skills through real projects. Participants will work alongside industry experts, develop hands-on projects, and build lifelong friendships in a fun and interactive environment.

The camp brings together students from around the world, creating an environment of international collaboration and cultural exchange. Beyond the classroom, Camp TUMO combines education with fun and adventure through outdoor activities, exploration, entertainment, and immersion in the rich cultural heritage of Armenia.

“At Camp TUMO, we see the powerful impact of building connections among teens across the Armenian diaspora,” said Laura Barkhudaryan, Camp Manager. “Alongside that, they gain hands-on experience in technology and design that stays with them long after camp ends.”

Registration for Camp TUMO 2025 is open. Students, parents, and embassies interested in participating or supporting the program can visit www.camptumo.com for more details and registration.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Ani Abovyan

[email protected]

+374 55 992218

Massis Post