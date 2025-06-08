New York Cathedral celebrated 87th Gala, paid tribute to Archbishop Elpidophoros

The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City held its 87th Gala on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. The sold-out Gala honored Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who thanked the Dean of the Cathedral Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert and the Archdiocesan Cathedral Board of Trustees President Elias Lambiris and all those in attendance for this honor.

In his remarks the Archbishop stated, “…tonight, you have chosen to honor my humble person, even though I have been your Archbishop for a mere handful of years. I gratefully accept your gracious and generous show of esteem and thank you for your goodness to me. This Cathedral is my home Altar, if you will – my spiritual καθέδρα.

As the Seat of my enthronement as Archbishop of America, every aspect of Holy Trinity is of a very personal concern to me. It is one of the reasons that I am not embarrassed by your token of appreciation and respect.

For there is no greater privilege for me than to serve as your Archbishop, and to experience the love and recognition from the Faithful who worship with me at my home Altar is a feeling which is hard to explain… I feel that I am in the presence of my family, and I am receiving your love and appreciation.

This strengthens my heart and soothes my soul. And for this, I want to thank each and every one of you. The Cathedral Family is a very special one; for it serves the Church in many more ways than the regular parish. For all of this good diakonia, I thank you as well.”

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times