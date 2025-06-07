Leo XIV Appoints Former Doctor of Pope Francis New Director of Health of the Vatican

RAFAEL LLANES

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.06.2025).- Pope Leo XIV appointed Luigi Carbone as the new Director of the Directorate of Sanitation and Hygiene of Vatican City State, Vatican City State’s governing body for public hygiene and health in the micro-State.

Dr Carbone, 61, will assume the position on August 1. He is the chief physician of Emergency Medicine and Surgery and Admissions at the Gemelli Polyclinic. He played a key role during Pope Francis’ hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital on theTiber Island in Rome, where he was treated for 40 days since last February.

Carbone is also a university professor at various Medical Schools and participated in press conferences reporting on Pope Francis’ health alongside Dr Sergio Alfieri, 58, a native of Rome, coordinator of the team that treated the Pontiff at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Following the announcement of his appointment, Dr Carbone commented that «according to the latest guidelines issued by the governing bodies, worker safety is being given importance,» placing at the service of all those working in Vatican City its «many professionals who must offer their skills in various realms every day.»

Dr Carbone currently holds the position of Deputy Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene at the Vatican City State and will succeed Professor Andrea Arcangeli, who still serves as Director. Dr Carbone said that «to receive a pontifical appointment is, above all, a great honour. I feel the weight of the task entrusted to me, linked to a position of such relevance, along with a profound sense of gratitude for the trust the Holy Father has placed in me.»

