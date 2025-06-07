Armenian opposition decides to initiate impeachment of PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, June 7. /TASS/. Armenia’s “I Have Honor” opposition parliamentary faction has decided to initiate the impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and nominate David Ambartsumyan, mayor of the city of Masis, to head the government, the faction said in a statement.

The faction, associated with Serzh Sargsyan, who served as Armenia’s third president in 2008-2018, holds six seats in parliament, while putting such an initiative on the legislature’s agenda requires 36 votes.

However, even if the initiative is put on the agenda, changing the prime minister will require 54 votes.

TASS