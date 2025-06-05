Palestinian parliament speaker condemns US for vetoing resolution on Palestine

RABAT, June 5. /TASS/. Chairman of Palestinian Legislative Council (parliament) Rawhi Fattouh condemned the US decision to veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The decision to exercise its veto power illustrates the US opposition to the global community and its blatant bias in favor of the occupying force [Israel], despite the fact that it is killing civilians every day,” Palestine’s WAFA news agency quoted him as saying.

“The US authorities have made the decision to support this entity [Israel], which is committing genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, and to remain silent when thousands of children are getting killed and facing famine,” Fattouh said.

“By taking this stance, the US is becoming a direct accomplice in these crimes, and bears the political and moral responsibility for the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip,” he added.

On June 4, the UN Security Council voted on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release of hostages and removal of all barriers for humanitarian aid. The document was co-authored by the Council’s ten non-permanent members. Russia, along with 13 other members of the 15-member Council voted in favor of the document. The United States was the only country that voted against the resolution, exercising its veto right.

