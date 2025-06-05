Haigazian University Concludes a Fulfilling Week of 70th Anniversary Celebrations

BEIRUT, LEBANON — June 4, 2025 — In a moving and momentous week spanning May 25–30, Haigazian University proudly celebrated its 70th Anniversary with a rich lineup of events that honored its legacy, reaffirmed its mission, and looked ahead with renewed vision. The week’s festivities brought together dignitaries, community leaders, supporters, alumni, students, faculty and staff, in a collective tribute to seven decades of academic excellence, civic engagement, and faith-driven purpose.

Presidential Recognition at Baabda Palace

A highlight of the anniversary week was the official visit of a distinguished Haigazian University delegation, led by University President Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, to the Presidential Palace on May 27, where they were received by President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun.

Tracing Haigazian’s roots from 1940 to its official founding in 1955, Dr. Haidostian reflected on the institution’s remarkable growth:

“Haigazian stands today as a beacon of faith, academic integrity, and civic purpose—nurtured by the generous support of those who believe in its vision,” he stated.

He emphasized the university’s enduring commitment to Lebanon, affirming:

“We stand beside you, Mr. President, in your noble pursuit of national renewal and remain steadfast in our commitment to building a Lebanon worthy of its aspirations.”

President Aoun congratulated the University on its Platinum Jubilee, remarking,

“The most profound investment any nation can make is the investment in its people… Our will is firm, our vision is clear, and despite all obstacles, we shall persevere.”

Baccalaureate Service: A Time for Reflection and Dedication

The week opened with the Baccalaureate Service on May 25, held at the First Armenian Evangelical Church, adjacent to the University campus. Addressing the graduating class, guest speaker Dr. Nabil Costa, CEO of LSESD, shared a message on “Integrity and Purpose”.

“We must stand on the side of truth… even when it conflicts with our interests.”

He urged students to build lives centered on unshakable values:

“Kindness, truth, mercy, and faithfulness—these are your true distinctions in a world that has forgotten them.”

Gala Banquet: An Evening to Inspire and Give

On May 28, the Haigazian University family gathered in grand fashion for its 70th Anniversary Gala Banquet, hosted at the iconic Phoenicia Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. The elegant evening served as a fundraiser for the University’s scholarship fund and proved to be a vibrant celebration of Haigazian’s enduring spirit.

Guests from across sectors—diplomats, philanthropists, community leaders, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends—were welcomed with warmth and gratitude. The evening was elevated by a spectacular musical performance by the renowned Scarlet Mounzer and her band, whose soulful melodies set the tone for reflection, joy, and unity.

The program’s keynote address was delivered by President Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, who centered his remarks around the anniversary’s guiding motto for its 70th anniversary: “Inspiring Visionary Leadership.”

Haidostian equally emphasized the vital role scholarships play in sustaining Haigazian’s mission:

“Our history is in your booklets tonight. But if one word could capture our 70 years, it might well be scholarships. That is the heartbeat of our mission—and the central purpose of tonight’s celebration.”

He reminded the audience that, “Inspiring Visionary Leadership becomes empty branding if we fail to sustain our students through scholarship support. Scholarships are not discounts, but one party’s heart turned into investments into young lives.”

Reflecting on the region’s turbulence and the uncertain outlook for many youths, he closed with a message of hope: “Higher education demands high hopes… We pray for the strength and wisdom to rise to the challenge.”

This meaningful evening not only honored Haigazian’s legacy but tangibly contributed to its future—fueling the dreams of students who will carry the university’s mission forward.

Commencement 2025: A Historic Ceremony of Purpose and Legacy

The anniversary week reached its joyful climax with the Commencement Exercises on May 30, also held in the courtyard of the First Armenian Evangelical Church. Surrounded by dignitaries, clergy, faculty, family, and friends, 141 proud graduates crossed the stage, receiving their undergraduate and graduate degrees in a moving celebration of knowledge, perseverance, and pride.

The ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address by Mr. Ghassan Sayah, Chairman of YMCA Lebanon and a distinguished Haigazian alumnus. With authenticity and humility, Sayah recounted his personal journey—beginning as a student at Haigazian, navigating challenges, and gradually rising through the ranks of the YMCA to become its chairman of the board.

Sayah spoke of how Haigazian shaped not only his academic formation but also his character and leadership style, urging graduates to embrace humility, service, and courage as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

Drawing on his own experiences, Sayyah reflected on the enduring lessons he gained during his time at Haigazian. “From my professors at Haigazian University, I learned something I carry with me every day: No matter how high you rise, your worth is measured not by what you achieve — but by what you give,” he told the audience.

He emphasized the importance of purpose and the power of knowledge shared for the greater good. “There is no good in one who withholds knowledge,” Sayyah said, echoing the values instilled in him by his mentors.

Challenging the graduates to think beyond titles and institutions, he reminded them that true change is rooted in everyday courage. “You don’t need a giant institution to make history. You just need courage, conviction, and community. And you already have all three,” he declared.

As he concluded, Sayyah offered a powerful call to action: “Carry forward the values you’ve gained here… and lead with purpose. Lean into the unknown. Lift someone up. And when the time comes, be the one who says yes.”Top of Form

For his turn, and in a deeply reflective address, President Haidostian encouraged the Class of 2025 to anchor their lives in enduring happiness, drawn from purpose, compassion, and shared growth:

“Lasting happiness comes from deeper places—from purpose, from faith, from seeing others flourish alongside you. This idea… is at the heart of what Haigazian stands for. May that kind of happiness accompany you throughout your life into eternity.”

Adding emotional resonance to the evening were the valedictory speeches of Mira Ghraizi and Patil Harmandayan, a powerful vocal performance by graduate Lory Gulumian—whose rendition of “You Raise Me Up” left the audience uplifted and inspired—and a heartfelt message from Stephanie Landes, granddaughter of one of Haigazian’s founders, Stephen Philibosian. Reflecting on the legacy and impact of the University, Landes shared: “I think the founders would be amazed to know about the heights Haigazian has reached and what its 5,000 graduates have accomplished. A visionary institution such as this is cause for celebration and needs everyone’s support. So, I conclude with a huge amount of gratitude for all who are part of Haigazian and support its mission—its students and all that this amazing University represents to the Lebanese community and beyond!”

As the week came to a close, it left behind a sense of accomplishment, gratitude, and inspiration. From state recognition to spiritual reflection, community celebration, and academic achievement, Haigazian University’s 70th anniversary week was a fulfilling and fitting tribute to a legacy of impact — and a bold step into the future.

Mira Yardemian

Public Relations Director

Massis Post