Armenia fails to pay CSTO membership fee in 2024 — foreign minister

YEREVAN, June 5. /TASS/. Armenia has not paid its membership fee to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2024 because its participation was put on hold, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told parliament.

“Anticipating your question, I will say that Armenia has not paid the membership fee to the CSTO due to the suspension of its membership in this organization,” he said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had halted its participation in the work of the CSTO, as the organization allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic. Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had reached the point of no return. Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is assessing all the risks of the decision to withdraw from the CSTO. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this step does not strengthen Armenia’s security, and Yerevan’s return to full-fledged work in the organization will take time.

TASS