Phanar: Holy Synod announces defrocking of cleric from Metropolis of Sweden

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, under the presidency of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, continued its deliberations yesterday, June 2, 2025, addressing a series of matters listed on its agenda and issuing the appropriate decisions.

Among the decisions taken on the second day of its session was the defrocking of a cleric from the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia. Specifically, the Synod decided to defrock Fr. Ioannis Nikolaidis and return him to the ranks of the laity.

In addition, during yesterday’s session, the Synod elected Fr. Fanourios Tholiotis, Protosyncellus of the Holy Metropolis of Switzerland, as Bishop of Tyana.

As part of the proceedings, the newly elected Bishop of Tyana, Bishop-elect Fanourios, was presented with the announcement of his election (Mikro Minima) and the formal election announcement (Mega Minima) in accordance with the traditional rites of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times