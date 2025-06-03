Greek FM on St. Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai: “A difficult diplomatic discussion”

On Tuesday, May 3, a Greek delegation led by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis departs for Cairo to conduct high-stakes diplomatic negotiations with Egyptian officials. The visit comes at a particularly delicate moment, following a recent Egyptian court ruling that has sparked strong reactions and diplomatic concern in Athens.

The ruling in question involves changes to the property status of the historic Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine in Sinai, one of the most ancient and revered Orthodox Christian sites. Initial interpretations of the decision suggested a potential shift of control over the Monastery to the Egyptian state, causing alarm both in Greece and among global Orthodox communities. Reports even hinted at the possibility of the Monastery being turned into a museum, further intensifying public and ecclesiastical outcry.

On Tuesday evening, Minister Gerapetritis addressed the issue during a panel discussion at the “Brain Regain Retain” conference organized by in.gr, under the title: “From Brain Drain to Brain Regain: Actions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” Alongside issues like Greek-Turkish relations and strategies to bring back youth who left Greece during the financial crisis, he referred extensively to the situation at Sinai.

Discussing the matter ahead of his visit to Egypt, Gerapetritis described the coming dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart as a “difficult diplomatic discussion.”

“We are pursuing a solution to a decades-old issue concerning the areas of the Monastery and its property rights,” he stated. He explained that while a preliminary agreement had been reached between the Monastery and local authorities, the subsequent court ruling introduced complications. However, he clarified that the ruling guarantees the perpetual right of the monks to reside in the Monastery, while making no reference to a change in ownership.

He emphasized that the Monastery’s liturgical and Greek Orthodox character is safeguarded, and that non-worship commercial-use areas are part of the Egyptian state’s holdings.

Gerapetritis also criticized those who rushed to comment on the ruling with claims of “confiscation or eviction,” calling such statements inaccurate and unhelpful.

“We must be very prudent with such sensitive matters, especially when dealing with a relationship as strategically important to Greece as the one with Egypt,” he stressed. “I will meet with my Egyptian counterpart in Cairo—we speak very often. Egypt is committed to maintaining strong bilateral ties. We will pursue an agreement, although it will be a complex diplomatic negotiation.”

The Minister concluded with cautious optimism, expressing hope that a mutually acceptable solution could be found through dialogue and cooperation.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

