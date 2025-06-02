TUMO Gunma launches in Japan: First TUMO Center opens in Asia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

TUMO officially opened its first international center in Asia at G Messe Gunma, the largest convention venue in the region, located in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan. The Center was launched in partnership with the Government of Gunma Prefecture.

The opening ceremony was attended by TUMO founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, Governor Ichita Yamamoto of Gunma Prefecture, former Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono, Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Mr. Hakob Arshakyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Japan H.E. Ms. Monica Simonyan, TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian, Chief Development Officer Pegor Papazian, Head of International Programs Chris Shahinyan, Manager of Partnerships and Development Stephen Bridges, and others.

The new center will provide thousands of Japanese teens with access to innovative skills in the fields of technology and design.

“This center is not only a powerful example of collaboration between Armenia and Japan, but also proof that an Armenian educational model can thrive in one of the world’s most advanced countries,” said Pegor Papazian, TUMO’s Chief Development Officer. “We are excited to introduce our new GenAI skill area to Japanese teens, allowing them to learn AI and to learn with AI.”

Looking ahead, additional TUMO Centers and TUMO Boxes are planned in the cities of Maebashi and Kusatsu, expanding access to the program for even more young people across Japan.

“Thanks to the TUMO program, the youth of Gunma Prefecture will have access to leading-edge skills and creative experiences. But this is only the beginning, and we look forward to seeing TUMO all over Japan,” stated Gunma Prefecture Governor Ichita Yamamoto.

TUMO is continuing to grow its global footprint. By the end of this year, nine more centers are expected to launch in Argentina, the United States, the Netherlands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Portugal. There are currently eleven international TUMO centers operating in various countries around the world, including France, Portugal, Germany, Albania, and others.

The opening of TUMO Gunma coincides with Expo 2025 in Osaka, where Armenia is represented by a national pavilion designed by TUMO. Titled Pillars of Today and Tomorrow, the pavilion introduces visitors to Armenia’s cultural heritage, tourism attractions, and future-facing educational programs, including a showcase of TUMO Gunma.

TUMO’s international expansion plays a key role in positioning Armenia as a country focused on innovation and education. It strengthens the program through global collaboration and helps ensure financial support for TUMO’s educational network in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu