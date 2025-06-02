Patriarchal and Synodal Liturgy marking First Ecumenical Council anniversary at the Phanar (PHOTOS)

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarchate solemnly commemorated the 1700th anniversary of the convocation of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea (325 AD) with a Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George at the Phanar.

This year, the commemoration coincided with the annual Sunday of the Holy Fathers of the Second Ecumenical Council, traditionally honored on the first Sunday of June, offering a double celebration of the foundational Councils of the Orthodox faith.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy, concelebrated by hierarchs from across the Orthodox world. Among those in attendance were Metropolitans Athanasios of Kolonia, Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli and Viannos, Athenagoras of Belgium, Paisios of Leros, Kalymnos and Astypalaia, Sevastianos of Atlanta, Athenagoras of Kydonia, Makarios of Australia, Maximos of Switzerland, Iakovos of Ireland, and Iakovos of Mexico.

During the Liturgy, the Patriarchal and Synodal Encyclical marking the historic anniversary was solemnly read by the Chief Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod, Archimandrite Bosporios.

The celebration was also attended by the Metropolitans Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Elder Apostolos of Derkoi, Nektarios of Anthidonos (Commissioner of the Holy Sepulchre in Constantinople), Eirinaios of Myriophytos and Peristasis, Chrysostomos of Myra, Theoliptos of Iconium, Ioakeim of Bursa, Adrianos of Halicarnassus, Stefanos of Stratonia, and Paisios of Xanthoupolis.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps were also present, including Georgios-Spyridon Mamalos, Head of the Office of Public Diplomacy of the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople, as well as Alexandros Gennimatas, Consul General of Greece in Geneva, standing in for the Consul General of Constantinople, currently abroad. Archons of the Ecumenical Throne and a large number of faithful from Constantinople and abroad also participated in the historic service.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

