Catholicos Aram I of Cilicia: We are not monophysites

Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia firmly stated that the Catholicosate of Cilicia of the Armenians is not monophysite, emphasizing that monophysitism is a heresy.

Catholicos Aram made this declaration on Friday afternoon in Athens, during an event held at the Old Greek Parliament, where he presented his book The Armenian Church, recently translated into Greek by Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, in the presence of Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens.

During the presentation, the Catholicos addressed the common theological roots between the Greek Orthodox Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church, clarifying: “We are not monophysites. It’s not merely my claim—history confirms it. We are not monophysites! ‘One nature’ is heresy. The dual, united nature is Orthodoxy. Our theology is rooted in our shared apostolic foundation. Our interpretation is Orthodox.”

Throughout his address, Catholicos Aram repeatedly highlighted the deep common ground between the two Churches and their peoples, Greece and Armenia.

“Anyone who observes closely can easily see this,” he noted.

He further emphasized that every page of his book reflects the presence and parallel journeys of both the Church of Greece and the Armenian Church, across all historical and cultural dimensions of the two nations.

“I use the word commonality,” he said, “because our relationship with Greece and the Church of Greece is deeply rooted in our identity—shared traditions, shared theology, yesterday and today.”

The Catholicos also expressed his firm belief in the importance of ongoing dialogue, under the guidance of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to renew commitment to ecumenical and theological collaboration.

“We share a common Christology, though with different interpretations,” he said.

“I believe this book serves as a reminder that we must move forward together—renew our efforts, and deepen our shared understandings. Of course, there are still matters to discuss between our Churches.”

On the role of the Church in today’s world, Catholicos Aram made it clear: “The Church is not a museum. It must consider its role in society—where it stands in relation to the world’s current realities, to climate change, to democracy and politics, to the problems that societies are facing today. Our Churches must not remain regional—we have a greater role to play.”

He also stressed that the Churches of Greece and Armenia have become integral parts of their societies, describing them as “Churches of the people, of the nations, of the martyrs.”

“The message of the book,” he continued, “is about how we can draw nearer to the people—how we can become a tangible reality in their lives.”

In closing, Catholicos Aram expressed his deep affection for Archbishop Ieronymos and warmly thanked his friend, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, for his excellent work on the Greek translation of the book.

Metropolitan of Nea Ionia: “The Armenian Church became one with the soul of the Armenian nation”

For his part, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia expressed his deep emotion and honor at having participated as translator in the first-ever Greek edition of the book The Armenian Church, published by Apostoliki Diakonia.

In his address, Metropolitan Gabriel noted: “The occasion for the writing and publication of this book in 2016 by its author, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of Cilicia—whom I have the great blessing to know personally through bilateral and multilateral dialogues within the framework of the World Council of Churches—was twofold: first, the celebration in 2001 of the 1700th anniversary of Armenia’s official conversion to Christianity, and second, the 100th commemoration in 2015 of the Armenian Genocide.”

He emphasized that another equally significant motivation for the author was the need to make the history of the Armenian Church known both to the Armenian youth of the diaspora and to anyone seeking to understand the rich heritage and contemporary life of this ancient Church.

Metropolitan Gabriel highlighted the apostolic origins of the Armenian Church, rooted in the missions of the Apostles Thaddeus and Bartholomew, and underscored that Armenia was the first nation to officially adopt Christianity in 301 AD.

“Despite persecutions, genocide, political turmoil, and displacement, the Armenian Church has faithfully preserved its apostolic identity over the centuries, remaining a beacon of faith and hope for the long-suffering Armenian people.”

He underlined the importance of this publication at a time when dialogue, rapprochement, and mutual understanding between the Orthodox and the Ancient Oriental Churches are becoming increasingly vital.

“Through this publication, the Church of Greece—via Apostoliki Diakonia—demonstrates in practice that it is not indifferent, but actively and meaningfully seeks to contribute to the restoration of fraternal communion with Churches with whom we share common martyrs, spiritual roots, and parallel historical experiences.”

He also pointed out that the nearly simultaneous membership of both the Orthodox and Oriental Churches in the World Council of Churches opened new channels of communication and fostered a spirit of cooperation, leading to the establishment of a bilateral theological dialogue, which was preceded by four preparatory conferences.

“Supporting these Churches—particularly in matters of religious freedom and the defense of human rights—should be a priority not only for the WCC but also for all international organizations,” he stressed.

“This is the only way to prevent the continued persecution and suppression of the most ancient and historic Christian Churches and Patriarchates.”

Metropolitan Gabriel emphasized that the Armenian Church has always been identified with the Armenian nation itself, a people who have endured immense suffering—most tragically in the Genocide of 1915, which remains a timeless point of unity and testimony for Armenians, who continue to survive and flourish, especially in the diaspora.

“That is why today’s presentation, held in this symbolically significant location, which reflects the struggles of the Greek people for freedom, democracy, and spiritual education, acquires a particularly unifying character,” he noted. “Two peoples—Greeks and Armenians—companions in pain and witness, come together through the spiritual bridge of this book. It is a meeting of memory and of hope, of dialogue and of common witness to the faith in the contemporary world.”

He concluded with heartfelt praise for Catholicos Aram I, describing him as: “A true theologian of unity and love. A pastor with an ecumenical vision, who unites theological depth, pastoral sensitivity, and a spirit of ministry. His book is not simply a historical record—it is a testimony, an invitation, and a prophetic voice.”

Evangelos Venizelos: “What historically separates us is Christological doctrine”

For his part, Professor of Constitutional Law and former Deputy Prime Minister, Evangelos Venizelos, emphasized that the book offers a comprehensive presentation of the identity of the Armenian Church and the way it confronts both its historical legacy and contemporary challenges.

“When a Church understands that beyond its relationship with the past, it must also actively shape its relationship with the future, then it possesses the necessary foundations to secure its future path,” he remarked.

Venizelos described the book as impressive, noting that it serves as a kind of sociological summary of religion, delving into the complex relationship between the Armenian Church, the Armenian nation, and the Armenian state.

“It touches on issues of Church–state relations and Church–national identity, which are addressed with theological clarity by Catholicos Aram and beautifully rendered in Greek by Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia.”

He acknowledged that: “What has historically separated the Armenian Church and the Church of Greece is the Christological doctrine.”

He highlighted that 2025 marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, which offers a significant opportunity for renewed theological dialogue.

“This anniversary gives us a valuable framework within which we can focus on the points of convergence in our Christological understanding.”

On the ongoing dialogue between the Orthodox and the Oriental Churches, Venizelos stressed that: “We are closer than ever to finding the theological language, the shared truths, and the common faith that could lead us to a unified Symbol of Faith—something that would allow us to actively celebrate the great legacy of the First Ecumenical Council.”

He also emphasized that the Ancient Eastern Churches, like all Churches, must remain responsive to contemporary global issues such as the climate crisis and artificial intelligence.

“We must ask how today’s human being, who often experiences deep insecurity, can rediscover a relationship with faith and with the path to theosis,” he noted.

In conclusion, Venizelos stated: “This book reminds us of all that unites us. We already possess the essential foundations to elevate our historical and spiritual ties—and to transform them into shared strength in the face of the great challenges of our time.”

