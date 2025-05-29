Would Armenians face such violence if they weren’t overwhelmingly Christian?

The director of a Catholic aid organization that assists Eastern Christians warns of continued persecution against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and criticizes the lack of Christian solidarity with a people he calls the first in history to embrace Christianity.

By Pascal Gollnisch

The Armenian people suffered horrific massacres in the 19th century under the Ottoman Empire — including the Hamidian massacres, which left 200,000 dead — followed by the Armenian Genocide of 1915, in which 1.5 million were killed. Most recently, 120,000 Armenians were brutally driven from their land by Azerbaijan and now live as refugees. There are two lessons to draw from this.

First, silent, passive resignation in the face of mass killings paves the way for genocide: perpetrators acted with a sense of impunity. Those who stood by as Armenians were massacred at the end of the 19th century bear some responsibility for the genocide that followed in 1915. And those who continue to deny the 1915 genocide helped enable the forced displacement of 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral lands in 2022.

The denial of genocide is not neutral. It signals the desire to continue it. When an Armenian is killed, wounded or imprisoned simply for being Armenian, the genocide lives on.

The danger runs deeper. Those who believe the “Armenian question” in Nagorno-Karabakh is settled risk encouraging further attacks on the Republic of Armenia. History has its brutal ways of repeating itself. How can we accept that, today, someone could still be exiled, imprisoned, wounded or murdered simply for being Armenian? Would we tolerate that for any other people who have survived a genocide? Doesn’t the blood unjustly spilled give survivors the right to live in peace? Can we stand by as Armenian heritage is destroyed — an attempt to erase a people from the map?

A Christian people

Let us ask the painful and urgent question: If Armenians were not overwhelmingly Christian, would they still be subjected to such violence — and to such silence? The 1915 genocide did not only target Armenians. It also struck the Assyro-Chaldeans and the Pontic Greeks. It was a genocide against Christians. The truth compels us to say so, even as we try to keep the doors of dialogue open.

Why is what was done for Kosovo’s Muslims impossible for the Christians of Nagorno-Karabakh? Where are the Christian communities that — not calling for crusade, but for solidarity — will stand with the Armenian people, the first in history to embrace Christianity?

France has been among the most committed nations supporting Armenia, particularly through the tireless efforts of our ambassador, Olivier Decottignies. But France cannot stand alone. Unless the other European Union nations join in — as Russia abandons Armenia and the United States looks away — France’s efforts will fall short. And the threat of new assaults on Armenia is real, coming from those same genocidaires who now label Armenia “Western Azerbaijan.” A genocide in words.

A future for Armenia

L’Œuvre d’Orient has long worked to awaken consciences in the face of massacres, especially through the voice of my predecessor, Archbishop Félix Charmetant, who led the organization from 1875 to 1921. As early as 1896, he was raising alarms over the Hamidian massacres — a grim prelude to genocide. “Faced with these crimes against humanity,” he wrote, “enough with theatrical protests; enough with useless negotiations. We must act — and act fast!” He remained a powerful voice for the Armenian cause until his death.

It is unthinkable that, after so much suffering, Armenians still feel threatened in their own homeland. If we want Armenian youth to stay rooted, we must help them see a future. Today, L’Œuvre d’Orient continues to stand by Armenians — in Syria, Lebanon, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh. In Armenia, we have a couple representing us full-time and three long-term volunteers working within local communities. We aim to support those serving the population, especially in education, health care and refugee assistance.

The Armenian people deserve our admiration for the richness of their civilization — their faith, culture, unique alphabet and architecture, and their strong national identity. We also admire how Armenians in France have integrated while preserving their traditions. Many French officials are of Armenian descent — a model of successful, dignified assimilation.

The tragic story of Armenian suffering is not just an Armenian concern. Every massacre, and certainly every genocide, must be denounced by Christians and by all people of goodwill. Our moral integrity — and our understanding of what it means to exist in this world — demands it. We hold no diplomatic or military power. But we do have a prophetic duty, even if we feel like a voice crying in the wilderness. From the simplest believer to the highest Church authorities: some silences kill twice.

Msgr. Pascal Gollnisch is director of L’Œuvre d’Orient, a French Catholic organization that provides humanitarian, educational, and religious assistance to Christians in the Middle East and those belonging to the Eastern churches.

https://international.la-croix.com/opinions/would-armenians-face-such-violence-if-they-werent-overwhelmingly-christian