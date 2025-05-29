UC Berkeley denies it censored Armenian film on 44-day war due to political pressure

Siranush Ghazanchyan

UC Berkeley disputes claims it censored Armenian film due to political pressure, The College Fix reports.

UC Berkeley has recently faced criticism over the postponement of a documentary screening about the Armenian-Azerbaijani war of 2020. The Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) accused the university of censorship after the event, scheduled for April 24—Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day—was delayed following objections from Azerbaijani students.

The documentary, titled My Sweet Land, focuses on an 11-year-old boy displaced during the 44-day war of 2020. The ASA claimed that the university canceled the event “after pressure from the Azerbaijani government,” describing the decision as an act of silencing Armenian voices.

In response, UC Berkeley officials stated that the postponement was due to logistical issues and staff availability, not political pressure. Betsy Popken, executive director of the Human Rights Center, emphasized that “foreign governments do not influence the events we produce.” She noted that the potential for protests required additional staffing, which was not feasible given the event’s last-minute timing.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) criticized the university’s decision, suggesting that yielding to external pressure sets a concerning precedent for free speech on campus. Jessie Appleby of FIRE remarked that such actions “incentivize similar behavior in the future.”

This incident has sparked a broader debate about academic freedom and the influence of political considerations on university events. While UC Berkeley maintains that the postponement was logistical, the controversy highlights the challenges institutions face in balancing free expression with campus safety and external pressures.

