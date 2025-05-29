Students from Marmara University visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, a group of undergraduate and postgraduate students from the Faculty of Theology at Marmara University (Marmara Üniversitesi – İlahiyat Fakültesi) in Constantinople visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate under the guidance of the esteemed Professor of Old Testament Studies, Dr. Ömer Faruk Araz.

The students were warmly welcomed and guided through the venerable Patriarchal Church of Saint George by Metropolitan Elder Apostolos of Derkoi and the Undersecretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod, Deacon Oikoumenios Amanatidis.

It is noteworthy that Deacon Daniel Zafeiris of the Holy Metropolis of Derkoi is currently a doctoral candidate at the same university.

The students, accompanied by their professor, are also scheduled to have the blessing of a private audience with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchate next week.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times