In Armenia, Karabakh refugees struggle to survive as aid dries up

Displaced by the 2023 conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, tens of thousands of Armenian refugees now live on the margins of society. In April, the Armenian government moved to cut vital subsidies.

By Thomas Guichard

Karine Sahakian no longer watches the news. The 45-year-old prefers old videos of her pigs — once happily trotting through the garden of her home in Hadrut, a town in Nagorno-Karabakh now emptied of its Armenian residents.

Forced to flee to neighboring Armenia in 2023 as Azerbaijan retook the enclave by force, Sahakian released her 40 pigs into the wild. “What a mistake,” she says repeatedly. In Masis, a small town south of the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where she now lives, the garden would have been big enough for them. But raising livestock like that is no longer an option.

Sitting on a chair far too small for her frame, Sahakian now lives in a cramped room no larger than 65 square feet. Her home consists of a single room with two small beds and a table. The kitchen is in the hallway. An old cast-iron radiator serves as a doormat. It’s a precarious life — one shared by many of the estimated 100,000 Nagorno-Karabakh refugees in Armenia.

According to Artak Beglaryan, a former official of the now-dismantled separatist government, around 80% of these refugees live in deepening poverty — a figure the Armenian government disputes. Last month, authorities cut some of the financial assistance many depended on, arguing the move would “encourage” recipients to find work.

“This isn’t a life”

For Sahakian, the math is simple: Rent for her tiny room costs around 230 euros a month — half of it previously covered by state aid. Her expertise as a rural veterinarian is useless here. The local supermarket turned her down for a job, saying she was “too old.” Her husband is rarely home, having turned to unlicensed taxi driving in Yerevan. “When it rains, he doesn’t get any fares,” she says.

Sahakian doesn’t complain. She simply says, “This isn’t a life. We didn’t used to live like this.” Her last luxury, she adds, is “having enough sugar to share if a neighbor needs some.”

In the outskirts of Masis, rows of homes built from corrugated metal and gray cinderblocks house many refugees like her. Last month, the entire neighborhood traveled to Yerevan to protest the aid cuts. Sahakian couldn’t join — she was in the hospital for tests due to chronic breathing problems. Her voice is raspy and her breathing labored.

Under pressure — and with opposition parties backing the protests — the government extended the aid program, called “40 + 10,” for two more months. A new, partial subsidy is expected to follow. But on a national level, no long-term replacement has been announced.

Giving up on Karabakh

The government says the end of direct subsidies is part of a broader plan to encourage refugees to apply for a new program that would help them buy or build homes in Armenia. But that, critics argue, requires both money and Armenian citizenship. Although refugees can acquire citizenship easily, many refuse out of principle — hoping to preserve their right of return. For them, integrating into Armenia means giving up on Karabakh altogether.

Mention Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Sahakian gestures as if slitting her throat. No further comment is needed. Among refugees and opposition supporters, Pashinyan is deeply unpopular — even hated. Many accuse him of having “sold out” Karabakh and of negotiating a peace treaty with Azerbaijan that they view as a betrayal.

For Sahakian, no treaty will bring back her home — or her pigs. She pulls up one last video: this one isn’t cheerful. Her husband is seen slaughtering one of the pigs and dragging it across the yard.

https://international.la-croix.com/world/in-armenia-karabakh-refugees-struggle-to-survive-as-aid-dries-up