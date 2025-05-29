Greek gvt spokesperson on Mount Sinai Monastery: We do not expect any deviation from agreed terms

Greek Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis commenting on the developments regarding the Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine on Mount Sinai, said that “the Greek Prime Minister remains committed to the assurances he received, both publicly and privately, from the President of Egypt during the Supreme Cooperation Council of the two countries in Athens, regarding the preservation of the cultic Greek Orthodox character of the Monastery, and expects the immediate signing of the relevant agreement, as it was formed between the parties.”

He also stressed that “once the official and full content of the court decision is known and evaluated, there will be an official position. From the Greek side, we do not expect any deviation from the agreed terms.”

Orthodox Times