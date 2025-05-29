Greek FM on Mount Sinai: There is no room for deviation from what Greek PM and Egyptian President said

In response to a journalist’s question about the recent developments concerning the Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine in Mount Sinai, the Spokesperson of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lana Zochiou, issued the following statement:

“The Governments of Greece and Egypt have been working systematically in recent times toward an agreement that would safeguard the sacred Greek Orthodox character of the region. We are currently awaiting the official transmission of the Egyptian court decision that was issued yesterday.

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs immediately contacted his Egyptian counterpart, making it clear that there is no room for deviation from the common understanding reached between the two sides—an understanding that was clearly expressed by the leaders of both countries during the recent High-Level Cooperation Council held in Athens.”

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

