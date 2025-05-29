Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Tenedos this July

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit Tenedos this July, accompanied by his honored entourage, to preside over the celebrations in honor of Saint Paraskevi, and to officiate at the Holy Service of the Opening of the Doors (Thyranoixia) of the recently renovated Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Tenedos, according to the following schedule.

The Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos was fully restored from its foundations by the couple Marina and Athanasios Martinos, Archons of the Ecumenical Throne.

Schedule of the Visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Tenedos:

Friday, July 25, 2025

*Arrival and official welcome of the Ecumenical Patriarch at the port of Tenedos

*Great Vespers at the Church of Saint Paraskevi, 7:00 PM

*Musical Event

Saturday, July 26, 2025

*Matins, Patriarchal Presiding, and Divine Liturgy at the Church of Saint Paraskevi

*Blessing of the Opening of the Doors (Thyranoixia) and Great Vespers with Patriarchal Presiding at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Tenedos, 7:00 PM

*Musical Event

*Rest

Sunday, July 27, 2025

*Matins, Consecration Service of the Holy Altar Table, and Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Tenedos

*Departure of the Ecumenical Patriarch

Orthodox Times