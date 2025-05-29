Archbishop of America: Let us ensure that St. Catherine’s Monastery continues to unite people of all faiths

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America issued a strong statement on social media regarding the alarming developments surrounding the Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine at the God-trodden Mount Sinai. His comments follow a controversial decision by Egyptian judicial authorities that threatens the property and operations of one of Christianity’s most ancient and revered monastic institutions.

“It is with profound concern and deep sorrow that I address the grave situation facing the Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine at the God-trodden Mount Sinai, following the recent judicial decision by Egyptian authorities that threatens to seize the monastery’s property and disrupt its sacred mission,” the Archbishop stated.

The Archbishop highlighted the monastery’s unparalleled spiritual and historical significance: “The Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine, nestled at the foot of Mount Sinai, stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of faith, scholarship, and interreligious harmony. Established in the 6th century by Emperor Justinian I, it is the oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery in the world.”

He continued: “The monastery is situated at the very place where God appeared to Moses in the Burning Bush and beneath the Mount of the Decalogue where the Law was given. This sacred ground has nurtured saints honored by the Church, including Saint John Climacus, author of The Ladder of Divine Ascent, and Gregory of Sinai, who transplanted Hesychast traditions to the Slavic peoples.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros emphasized the monastery’s role as a guardian of Christian heritage:

“The monastery has preserved Christianity’s most precious archaeological and spiritual heritage, including the celebrated Sinai library with its ancient manuscripts and the world’s most important collection of pre-iconoclastic panel icons.”

He further noted that for nearly eighteen centuries, the monastery has lived in harmony with neighboring communities: “Throughout eighteen centuries, this spiritual institution has maintained harmonious relations with various administrations and regional authorities, who have consistently confirmed and protected its traditional order and sacred character. Its walls have witnessed centuries of devotion and peace among Muslims, Christians, and Jews alike. The monastery’s significance transcends religious boundaries, symbolizing a shared heritage of humanity.”

Recalling his personal connection, the Archbishop shared: “In May 2023, I had the profound honor of leading a pilgrimage of Greek Americans to this sacred site. Together, we venerated the Chapel of the Burning Bush, ascended Mount Sinai, and engaged with the monastic community that has preserved this beacon of spirituality through the ages.”

He voiced strong opposition to the recent legal developments: “The recent judicial actions which threaten to confiscate the monastery’s property and disrupt its spiritual mission are deeply troubling. Such measures not only violate religious freedoms but also endanger a site of immense historical and cultural importance. It is imperative that the Egyptian government honors its previous commitments to protect the monastery’s autonomy and heritage.”

In closing, Archbishop Elpidophoros issued a heartfelt appeal: “I call upon religious leaders, international organizations, and all people of faith, to join in advocating for the preservation of the Holy Monastery of Saint Catherine. Let us work collectively to ensure that this sacred institution continues to inspire and unite people of all faiths for generations to come.”

Orthodox Times