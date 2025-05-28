ERT WORLD: Πατριαρχική και Συνοδική Θεία Λειτουργία για τη 1700ή επέτειο από τη σύγκληση της Α’ Οικουμενικής Συνόδου – Απευθείας από το Φανάρι | Κυριακή 01.06.2025

Με αφορμή τη 1700ή επέτειο από τη σύγκληση της εν Νίκαια Α΄ Οικουμενικής Συνόδου, την Κυριακή 1η Ιουνίου 2025, θα τελεστεί Πατριαρχική και Συνοδική Θεία Λειτουργία στον Πάνσεπτο Πατριαρχικό Ναό του Αγίου Γεωργίου στο Φανάρι. Κατά τη διάρκειά της θα αναγνωστεί ειδική εγκύκλιος για την επέτειο.

Οι Έλληνες τηλεθεατές, εντός και εκτός συνόρων, θα έχουν τη δυνατότητα να παρακολουθήσουν το ξεχωριστό αυτό γεγονός, καθώς από τις 8:00 το πρωί ώρα Ελλάδος η ERT World θα συνδεθεί με το Φανάρι και θα μεταδώσει απευθείας την Πατριαρχική και Συνοδική Θεία Λειτουργία, που θα τελεστεί προεξάρχοντος του Παναγιωτάτου Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχου κ.κ. Βαρθολομαίου.

Επιπλέον, θα υπάρχει ταυτόχρονη μετάδοση μέσω του ERTFLIX στην Ελλάδα και του ERTflix International σε όλο τον κόσμο στην κατηγορία των live καναλιών, επιλέγοντας ERT World1.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα της ERT World.

Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy

Commemorating the 1700th Anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council

Live from the Phanar on ERT World,

Sunday, June 1, 2025 | 08:00 (Athens Time)

To mark the 1700th anniversary of the convocation of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea, a Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Sacred Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar. During the service, a special Patriarchal Proclamation will be read in honor of this historic milestone.

Viewers around the world will have the opportunity to witness this significant ecclesiastical event. Starting at 8:00 a.m. (Athens time), ERT World will broadcast the Divine Liturgy live from the Phanar, presided over by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The service will also be streamed simultaneously via ERTFLIX in Greece and ERTFLIX International globally, under the “Live Channels” section by selecting ERT World1.

For further information, please visit the ERT World website: www.ert.gr/ertworld

https://press.ert.gr/ertflix/ert-world-patriarchiki-kai-synodiki-theia-leitoyrgia-gia-ti-1700i-epeteio-apo-ti-sygklisi-tis-a-oikoymenikis-synodoy-apeytheias-apo-to-fanari-kyriaki-01-06-2025/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKmWShleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFkVDdMUlU3OXdUenZzU2Z1AR6DPTlYDs7G_0rcWfUtKe6x6h5fhLgdKh11BVglIIBHzZhZpQhZ72JXUc7xyw_aem_s9GciwqJgu4Atak9TeEFKg