‘Only word genocide can describe what is happening in Gaza’: Top Belgian diplomat

‘Deliberately starving a population is a war crime’ says Maxime Prevot

Ahmet Gençtürk

ATHENS

“Only the word ‘genocide’ can describe what is happening in Gaza,” said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Tuesday.

“As the foreign minister, it is not up to me to make such statements. But my personal opinion is that this is very close to genocide. I don’t know what other horrors have yet to occur before that word can be used,” said Prevot in an interview with magazine Humo.

When asked how it feels watching horrible images emerging from Gaza as a result of indiscriminate Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, he answered: “They make me very angry. I have been saying since April that the humanitarian blockade is an absolute disgrace. Deliberately starving a population is a war crime.”

About sanctions on Israel, Prevot underlined that both the Belgian government and the European government should intensify pressure on Israel.

“I am in favor of sanctions against the military and political leaders on both sides and against the Jewish settlers who are forcibly evicting the Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank. It is no longer enough for the Belgian government to condemn the situation; actions are needed to make Israel move,” he said.

However, Prevot noted that not all the coalition parties are of the same opinion.

“And a condition for European sanctions is that all member states give their approval, including countries such as Germany, Italy, and Hungary,” he added.

Prevot also expressed hope for the Trump administration to change its attitude towards Israel.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the population suffering from high levels of food insecurity.

Only a small amount of aid has been allowed to cross into the enclave after over a two-month blockade imposed in early March.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

Western countries have been accused of inaction despite the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory. Recently, some leaders appeared to have moved beyond condemnations, threatening sanctions and review of agreements with Israel if the situation does not improve.

AA