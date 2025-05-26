Armenian PM says will change Constitution unless court backs peace with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would personally introduce changes to his country’s basic law unless the republic’s Constitutional Court approves a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

“We must submit the agreement to the Constitutional Court. No choice here <…>. If the Constitutional Court decides that the agreement runs counter to Armenian laws, then my personal position is that I will initiate introducing changes to the Constitution as I believe that there is no missing out on the opportunity of concluding peace,” the Armenian prime minister said, addressing the Yerevan Dialogue international forum.

There will be no war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, despite provocations, Pashinyan said with certainty. “There will be peace, and this seems to me a highly obvious scenario,” he stated.

According to Pashinyan, Yerevan is committed to a peaceful agenda. “We are ready to continue talks with Azerbaijan regarding how we can reach the signing of a peace agreement and other documents that <…> would transform the situation and the fate of the peoples in our region,” he emphasized as he pledged that Armenia will make every effort toward that goal.

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the two sides had formulated the text of its peace treaty with Azerbaijan and that Yerevan was ready to discuss a venue and timeframes for signing the document. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said that the agreement could be signed provided a number of conditions have been met, including a stop to shootings on the border and Armenia tweaking its Constitution to exclude any territorial claims to Baku. Also, Azerbaijan insists that the OSCE Minsk Group which it views as an outdated body be abolished.Yerevan rejects any accusations from Baku. Armenia’s major opposition forces called arrangements for the treaty “capitulation of the Pashinyan regime.”

Neither Armenia, nor Yerevan has released a coordinated document yet.

