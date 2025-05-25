Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne and pilgrims visited Theological School of Halki

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Holy Theological School of Halki welcomed distinguished visitors from around the world, including Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne and large groups of pilgrims.

Among the visitors were Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria, accompanied by Bishop Maximos of Arista, as well as the Roman Catholic Bishop of Eisenstadt, Ägidius, and a significant number of pilgrims.

Also present were Metropolitan Joseph of Buenos Aires with his assistant bishops, along with groups of pilgrims and Archons from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, including professors, alumni, and final-year students of Hellenic College Holy Cross in Boston.

The guests were warmly received by the Abbot of the Monastery, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, who greeted them with heartfelt words. He expressed his deep joy at their visit and spoke of the School’s rich history and its vital contribution to the life of the Church and theological education. Bishop Kassianos also highlighted the ongoing efforts for the reopening of the School.

Following the welcome, the visitors were guided through the chapel of the Holy Trinity, the classrooms, the historic library, and other key areas of the School. The visit concluded with a formal luncheon held in their honor.

Orthodox Times