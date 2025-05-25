Archbishop of America led faithful and seminarians on pilgrimage to Nicaea

Within the context of the moving and historic pilgrimage “On the Road to Nicaea”, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America led a group of 40 faithful from throughout the Archdiocese and 20 senior seminarians from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology to the ancient city of Nicaea, modern day İznik, the sacred site of the First Ecumenical Council.

The journey, marked by reflection and theological engagement, brought the group face-to-face with landmarks of immense ecclesiastical and historical importance. Among the notable sites visited were the city’s imperial walls, the Bursa İznik Museum, the Church of Hagia Sophia, which now functioning as a mosque, the ruins of the Church of Saint Tryphon, and the revered location where the First Ecumenical Council was convened in 325 AD.

At the very site where the foundational tenets of our Orthodox Christian faith were first proclaimed, His Eminence led the seminarians and the faithful in a solemnly reciting the Niceno-Constantinopolitan Creed, whose first form was articulated on that sacred ground. This powerful moment showed a very tangible connected of the present day Church to Her Apostolic roots and the timeless truths affirmed by the Fathers of the Ecumenical Councils.

Throughout the pilgrimage to and from Nicaea, Archbishop Elpidophoros offered insightful commentary on the early Christian church and the needs that lead to the need for a council to be convened, on the significance of the First Ecumenical Council, its decisions – most notably regarding the divinity of Christ, and the enduring legacy it has left on the life of the Church. His Eminence engaged directly with seminarians and pilgrims alike, answering their questions and illuminating the historical and theological context of the Council’s work.

This extraordinary visit to Nicaea, where the Church first raised Her unified voice in defense of the unity of the faith, served not only as a powerful educational experience but also as a profound spiritual encounter for all participants, strengthening their faith, deepening their understanding, and for the seminarians, inspiring them for a lifetime of service in the Orthodox Church.

Photos: Orthodox Observer

