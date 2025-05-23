The Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor at the Phanar

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received Hind Aboud Kabawat, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of the Transitional Government of Syria, and her associates.

During their cordial meeting, Kabawat – an Orthodox Christian – spoke about the Syrian government’s efforts to rebuild the country and support all its citizens.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed particular concern for the well-being of Christians in Syria and referenced the close historical ties between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the ancient Patriarchate of Antioch.

Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, director of the private patriarchal office, were also present at the meeting.

Photo credit: N. Papachristou

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times