Presentation of the first Spanish-language book on Mount Athos

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the garden of the Mount Athos Center (Agioritiki Estia) in Thessaloniki hosted the presentation of the first book about Mount Athos written in Spanish by a Spanish author, titled “Athos, la montaña santa” (published by Dilema).

The event featured a heartfelt address by Bishop Timotheos of Assos from the Holy Metropolis of Mexico, who emphasized the importance of such a publication in the Spanish language. He highlighted the lack of Orthodox literature available in Spanish and underlined the value of this book in introducing the Spanish-speaking world to Orthodox Christianity and the spiritual heritage of Mount Athos.

Bishop Timotheos also spoke about Hellenism and its deep ties with Orthodoxy, sharing the challenges and efforts being made in Latin America to help people discover and engage with the Orthodox way of life.

The book’s author, Ignacio de la Torre, offered insights into his writing process and presented the structure of the work, which is divided into three main sections. He discussed the themes explored in each part and the inspiration drawn from his personal journey to the Holy Mountain.

The event marked a significant step toward building bridges between Orthodox monasticism and the Spanish-speaking world, offering a new perspective on Mount Athos through the lens of Spanish readers and travelers.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas / Photos: Agioritiki Estia

Orthodox Times