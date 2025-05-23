Kim Kardashian graduates from law program

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Reality star Kim Kardashian announced Wednesday that she has completed her law program after six years of legal studies, NBC reports.

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of her sister’s private ceremony on her Instagram stories. The ceremony featured speeches from Kim’s mentors, CNN political commentator Van Jones and the graduate herself.

“All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” Kim Kardashian said in her speech. “It did start with Van and I.”

She said she was “dumbfounded” by the state of the legal system when she began her journey years ago.

Kardashian began her legal studies in 2019, telling Vogue magazine her passion for prison reform inspired her decision to pursue a legal education. Although she never obtained an undergraduate degree, California’s “reading law” process allows future lawyers to participate in apprentice-style learning under licensed attorneys instead of attending formal law schools.

