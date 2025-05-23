‘INSPARK’: Gulbenkian Foundation Launches New Initiative for Armenian Youth in Lebanon

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation announced the new ՀՈՍԱՆՔԻ ՄԷՋ | INSPARK grant program for Armenian youth in Lebanon.

The ՀՈՍԱՆՔԻ ՄԷՋ | INSPARK initiative is designed to spark self-discovery, creative expression and community-driven change from within. It is an invitation to Armenian youth in Lebanon to break new ground, explore innovative ideas and share diverse voices with the world. By igniting imagination and fueling purpose, ՀՈՍԱՆՔԻ ՄԷՋ | INSPARK seeks to empower participants to craft meaningful projects that enrich their lives and communities, ultimately helping to shape the future of Armenian culture.

The aim of the program is to support creative projects that address an expansive range of themes, including identity, social challenges, media literacy, human rights, technology, language and community vitality. The program builds upon the Department’s commitment to Armenian youth, cultural advancement and creativity, as well as the Armenian language.

The Foundation has long collaborated with Lebanon’s vibrant Armenian community, producing numerous creative and impactful projects. However, developments in Lebanon have made it difficult to launch new initiatives in recent years despite continuous efforts. The Armenian Communities Department currently sees an opportunity to renew its commitment to supporting youth and offering them fresh opportunities to create and express themselves on critical issues. The initiative is a follow up on the Department’s consultative meeting with Armenian youth in Beirut in September 2023.

This dedication emanates from the Foundation’s broader mission to strengthen Armenian culture, language and identity across the Diaspora. In Lebanon, these goals have taken on renewed importance amid ongoing challenges. Armenian youth in 2025 are contending with post-war realities and forging new beginnings, simultaneously preserving a rich heritage while addressing contemporary issues in an ever-evolving world.

Proposals can address various topics in a creative and potentially impactful manner, from post-war resilience, to addressing themes dealing with Armenian Diaspora identity and culture, to tackling social issues, as well as the impacts and use of innovation and technology.

For more information, read the Call for Applications.

To apply, visit the website.

Asbarez