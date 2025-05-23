French FM to pay official visit to Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On May 26, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Noël Barrot will pay an official visit to Armenia.

On the same day the meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Jean-Noël Barrot will take place at the MFA, followed by a joint press conference.

The Foreign Minister of France will also participate in a panel discussion within the framework of the “Yerevan Dialogue” event alongside the Foreign Minister of Armenia.

