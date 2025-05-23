COMMUNIQUE from The General Assembly of the Brotherhood of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, May 21-22, 2025

The General Assembly of the Brotherhood of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem convened on May 21-22, 2025, at the Reception Hall of the Patriarchate. This important gathering saw the participation of 22 members of the Brotherhood, reflecting both the commitment and the sense of community that undergirds the Armenian Apostolic Church in the Holy Land. The meeting was presided over by His Beatitude Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, who initiated the assembly with a prayer, setting a tone of reverence and mindfulness as the participants prepared to discuss significant matters concerning the Patriarchate.

One notable aspect of the assembly was the leadership provided by His Eminence Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, who chaired the discussions. He ensured that the meeting proceeded smoothly, maintaining a focus on the key issues at hand. The assembly opened with the reading and acceptance of the minutes from prior three meetings, a ritual that not only fosters continuity but also reinforces accountability among the members of the Brotherhood.

A critical point of the assembly was the election of three Holy Synod members of the Brotherhood, which was conducted through a secret ballot. This procedure underscored the democratic principles.

Following the elections, His Beatitude Patriarch Nourhan delivered an opening message that outlined the significance of the assembly and the goals for the future. His words served to inspire and unify the members as they prepared to delve into reports of their ongoing initiatives.

The secretary of the Holy Synod then presented a comprehensive report on the activities undertaken by the Synod. This report was noteworthy for its emphasis on educational initiatives, ecumenical outreach, real estate management, communication, and holy places. These areas are crucial for the sustainability and growth of the Patriarchate, as they encompass both spiritual outreach and practical resources. The members of the assembly engaged actively, raising questions and seeking further clarifications on the report, demonstrating a collective dedication to the advancement of their community.

In response to these inquiries, Bishop Theodoros Zakaryan, the chairman of the Holy Synod, provided thorough explanations and elaborated on the formation of the Advisory Committee of the Armenian Patriarchate. Established at the Patriarch’s request by Archbishop Khajag Barsamian. This committee comprises proficient Armenians from the United States, who bring expertise in legal, financial, political, diplomatic, and communication fields. Their role is to offer guidance on management, real estate, financial strategies, and communication matters, thereby ensuring that the Brotherhood operates with a contemporary, informed approach to governance.

Another key moment of the assembly was the detailed financial report presented by Bishop Theodoros, the Director of the Accounting Office of the Patriarchate. The meticulous nature of his presentation invited many questions from the assembly’s members, reflecting a shared concern for the financial health of the Patriarchate. His responses not only addressed the questions raised but also included suggestions aimed at improving the financial situation, including the proposal for a new auditing project. Such initiatives underscore the commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility within the Brotherhood.

The discussions further included an extensive report provided by Bishop Goryun Baghdasaryan, the director of the Real Estate Office of the Patriarchate. His Grace detailed the operations and successes of his office, which were met with enthusiasm from the participants. The level of detail and the positive feedback about improvements in real estate management marked a pivotal moment for the Brotherhood, suggesting a promising future in this area. The assembly members expressed satisfaction at receiving such detailed insights for the first time, reinforcing a sense of collective progress.

Bishop Goryun addressed the assembly regarding the ongoing challenges surrounding the “Cowes Garden” issue, a significant concern for the Patriarchate. In his report, he emphasized that the Patriarchate has engaged one of Israel’s most reputable law firms to navigate this complex situation. Bishop Goryun also highlighted their collaboration with an expert mediatorr aimed at reaching a viable settlement. Throughout the meeting, he answered numerous questions from the Brotherhood members, demonstrating transparency and a commitment to resolving the matter effectively. His leadership in this challenging situation aims to protect the interests of the Patriarchate while fostering understanding among the assembly.

The two-day assembly unfolded in a cordial atmosphere, characterized by open dialogue and mutual respect. This environment fostered collaborative spirit and reaffirmed the Brotherhood’s commitment to their mission.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Beatitude Patriarch Nourhan expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all participants. His acknowledgment of their efforts and contributions served to enhance the unity and determination of the assembly, paving the way for future endeavors.

In summary, the General Assembly of the Brotherhood of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem served as an essential platform for reflection, cooperation, and strategic planning. The insights gained from various reports and discussions point toward a positive trajectory for the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, emphasizing the importance of stewardship and collective action preserving their rich heritage and mission.

Source։ Pontifical Legation Western Europe https://www.facebook.com/pontificallegation.westerneurope.9