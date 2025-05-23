Church of Crete delegation makes urgent visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

An urgent Synodal delegation from the Church of Crete traveled to the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar, as confirmed yesterday by the Metropolis of Rethymno and Avlopotamos.

The visit is directly linked to the escalating tension between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Church of Crete concerning the unresolved succession in the Metropolis of Kydonia and Apokoronas, following the passing of the late Metropolitan Damaskinos.

It is recalled that the election of the new Metropolitan was postponed on May 2, after nearly five hours of deliberations without consensus.

In its official announcement, the Metropolis of Rethymno and Avlopotamos stated that Metropolitan Prodromos, “participating in the Synodal Delegation of the Church of Crete, will be absent from Rethymno from the evening of Thursday, May 22, 2025, due to his urgent trip to Constantinople.”

According to the same announcement, the Metropolitan is expected to return to his see on the afternoon of Monday, May 26, 2025.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times