ARS Seminar Concludes in Cyprus with Impactful Programming and Community Engagement

The Armenian Relief Society held a dynamic two-day regional seminar from May 8 to 9 in Larnaca, Cyprus, bringing together representatives and members from Europe, the Middle East, and Armenia. The seminar featured lectures, workshops, site visits, and interactive discussions centered on strengthening the ARS’s mission, outreach, and internal structures.

The event officially opened on the morning of May 8 at the Sun Hall Hotel in Larnaca, in the presence of representatives from the Cypriot government and the local Armenian community. Among the guests were Panayiotis Palates, on behalf of First Lady of Cyprus Philippa Karsera; Armenian Member of Parliament Vartkes Mahdessian; Armenia’s Ambassador to Cyprus Inna Torgomyan; Mayor of Larnaca Andreas Vyras; and clergy and leaders of local Armenian cultural, educational, and political organizations.

Suzy Bakalian, Chair of the ARS Cyprus “Sosse” Chapter, welcomed the guests and thanked the ARS Central Executive Board for entrusting her chapter with the responsibility of hosting the seminar. Nora Sevagian, a member of the Central Executive Board, officially opened the seminar and also served as moderator over the course of both days. In her remarks, she highlighted the symbolic timing of the seminar during the ARS’s 115th anniversary and emphasized the importance of adapting strategies while staying grounded in the organization’s humanitarian values.

1 of 26 – + 1. VIEW GALLERY: Scenes from the ARS Regional Seminar in Cyprus 2. 3. Liz Chalian delivering remarks 4. Arous Melikian delivering remarks 5. Inna Torkomian delivering remarks 6. 7. Arch. Ohanian delivering remarks 8. Vartkes Mahdesian delivering remarks 9. Adour Karagoulian delivering remarks 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. Dr. Nyree Derderian delivering remarks 19. Nora Parseghian delivering remarks 20. Nelly Vekillian delivering remarks 21. Maria Kaprielian delivering remarks 22. Hrayr Barsoumian delivering remarks 23. Dikran Khodanian delivering remarks 24. Liza Chalian delivering remarks 25. Nora Sevagian delivering remarks 26. Shushi Bakelian delivering remarks

ARS Central Executive Board Chairperson Arousyak Melkonian reflected on Cyprus’s historical significance and the ARS’s enduring global mission. She reaffirmed the organization’s role as a trusted international presence dedicated to uplifting Armenian communities through education, healthcare, and philanthropy—powered by generations of committed Armenian women.

Community representatives also offered meaningful remarks. ARF Cyprus representative Adour Karagullian shared a personal account illustrating the ARS’s humanitarian legacy. Ambassador Toghromyan praised the ARS’s resilience and recognized the vital contributions of Armenian women to nation-building. MP Mahdessian urged continued unity and resolve, especially in the face of today’s geopolitical challenges. On behalf of First Lady Philippa Karsera, Panayiotis Palates commended the ARS as a symbol of perseverance and compassion.

The seminar’s expert-led sessions covered key areas of organizational development:

Dr. Nyree Derderian on the history of the ARS

Nelly Vekilian on volunteerism, youth engagement, and organizational challenge

Hrayr Barsoumian on financial planning, evaluation methods, and funding strategies

Nora Parseghian and Maria Kaprielian on communication strategies and the role of media

Dickran Khodanian on social media and public relations for community organizations

Interactive workshops and collaborative discussions offered practical tools for participants to strengthen their local chapters and foster broader regional cooperation.

Prior to the seminar, on May 7, the ARS Central Executive Board convened its 14th plenary session. That same day, the delegation visited Nareg Armenian Schools in Larnaca and Nicosia, met with faculty and students, and toured the historic St. Stepanos Armenian Church, founded in 1909. In Nicosia, the group visited the Armenian Prelacy of Cyprus and was received by His Eminence Archbishop Gomidas Ohanian at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral. Members of the Central Executive Board also made a solemn visit to the historic grounds of the Melkonian Educational Institute, a site of deep symbolic and educational value to Armenians around the world.

The closing and thank-you remarks were delivered by Lisa Gillibert Tchalikian, a member of the ARS Central Executive Board, who expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Cyprus “Sosse” Chapter, the speakers and presenters, and all participants who contributed to the seminar’s success. She congratulated the chapter’s board, members, and volunteers for their tireless efforts in ensuring the event’s success, and extended special thanks to the presenters for their carefully prepared and impactful contributions. Tchalikian emphasized the importance of collective work, noting that the seminar had proven how collaborative efforts can overcome challenges and serve as a platform for addressing the organization’s evolving needs.

She also reminded attendees that the 115th anniversary of the Armenian Relief Society will be commemorated this fall in Yerevan through a series of meaningful programs. She called on members to participate in large numbers and to use this milestone as an opportunity to renew their commitment to the ARS’s enduring mission.

The seminar concluded with a farewell reception and gala dinner hosted by the local community center. The ARS Central Executive Board extends its deepest thanks to all speakers, participants, and especially the ARS Cyprus “Sosse” Chapter for their warm hospitality and dedicated support.

To support the work of the Armenian Relief Society and learn more about events commemorating its 115th anniversary, visit the website or contact info@ars1910.org.

Established in 1910, the Armenian Relief Society operates in 26 countries serving the humanitari-an needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike. Through its avowed mission and numerous phil-anthropic projects, the organization has empowered women to make an impact on their commu-nities and has promoted education, health, and humanitarian aid.

