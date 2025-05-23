Armenian Mesrobian School Celebrates 60th Anniversary at Diamond Jubilee Gala

The Armenian Mesrobian School marked a historic milestone with its 60th Diamond Anniversary Gala, held on Sunday, May 18, bringing together alumni, community leaders, benefactors, and educators in a powerful celebration of tradition, innovation, and excellence.

The gala was hosted at the elegant Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, highlighting six decades of academic achievement, cultural preservation, and service to the Armenian-American community. The evening featured moving tributes, a video celebrating the 60 years, silent auction, and a series of special awards honoring individuals and groups who have profoundly shaped the school’s journey.

Mesrobian alumus Raffi Kassabian served as the Master of Ceremonies and in a moving salute to his alma mater welcomed the attendees to the 60th anniversary celebration.

California State Senator Bob Archuleta attended the gala and presented a special proclamation to Principal Lena Garabedian, recognizing Mesrobian School’s distinguished legacy and its lasting impact on generations of students and families.

State Sen. Bob Archuleta presents a proclamation

The school was also received a heartfelt letter for its accomplishments from Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian, who was unable to attend because he was in the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV’s consecration ceremony. The Prelate’s letter was delivered and read by Very Rev. Fr. Muron Aznikian of Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello, who offered his blessing on behalf of the Prelate and the Armenian Church, further anchoring the event in spiritual gratitude and cultural pride.

Distinguished officials from the Armenian community were also in attendance, including Board of Regents Chair Sarkis Ourfalian and member Silva Kirakossian, and representatives from other organizations, whose presence reaffirmed the school’s central role in advancing Armenian education in the diaspora.

In tribute to its rich 60-year history, the school presented several distinguished awards throughout the evening:

-The Mashtots Award for Volunteerism was presented to longtime volunteer and community pillar Lussy Garboushian.

-The Zabel Yesayan Legacy Award honored Azniv “Zina” Minassian for her unwavering commitment to Armenian education and cultural preservation.

-The Simon Vratsian Award for Lifelong Learning was awarded to beloved educator Zepur Ohanessian, who has dedicated more than two decades to inspiring and educating Mesrobian students.

The school also honored the Armenian Mesrobian Gym and Performing Arts Committee for their instrumental role in the visioning, planning, and realization of the school’s first-ever gymnasium and performing arts center—an extraordinary achievement that will benefit generations of students to come.

The award was presented by School Board Chair Christopher Guldjian, who also announced that $3.5 million was raised in total, including contributions generated through the evening’s event.

“This wasn’t just a celebration of our past—it was a declaration of our future,” said Principal Lena Garabedian. “For 60 years, Mesrobian has been a place where identity is nurtured, values are passed down, and generations are empowered. The success of this gala reminds us that our community’s belief in education and heritage is stronger than ever.”

With generous support from sponsors and donors, the Gala raised critical funds to enhance academic programs, support facility development, and invest in student enrichment. Guests left inspired and united, ready to carry the Mesrobian mission forward into the next 60 years.

As the first Armenian elementary day school established in the United States, Armenian Mesrobian School continues to stand as a beacon of educational excellence and cultural continuity.

