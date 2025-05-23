Armenia National Teams Make Historic Trip to Fresno for Inaugural ‘Tarkankian Classic’

FRESNO—The Armenia National basketball team will be making a historic appearance in Fresno in its quest of the nation’s first-ever bid for the 2028 Olympics.

Team Armenia will host Costa Rica on June 6 in the inaugural “Jerry Tarkanian Classic” at Fresno City College. It’s a rare opportunity to bring together two nations that represent both the Armenian and Latin American communities in the Central Valley.

“Bringing the Armenian National Team and Costa Rica to the Fresno area is a tremendous opportunity for our Armenian and Latin communities to see their national teams in action and personally connect with the players,” said Team Armenia’s Head Coach Rex Kalamian.

“What makes this event even more special is the chance to honor Coach Jerry Tarkanian and recognize his tremendous impact on the game and the Central Valley,” Kalamian added.

The Armenian community and diaspora is cordially invited to this historic event highlighting international goodwill and relations and the game at its highest level.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on June 6 at Fresno City College, located at 1101 E University Ave., Fresno, CA 93741.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit the website.

Asbarez