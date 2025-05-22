WCC commends Church of Greece for its exemplary ministry to refugees

The Church of Greece received high praise from participants at the recent World Council of Churches (WCC) Conference held in Athens, particularly for its compassionate and effective humanitarian work with refugees.

A dedicated working group of the WCC Congress focusing on refugees and migration presented a proposal that strongly acknowledges the Church of Greece’s efforts, encouraging Christian communities worldwide to support and adopt similar models. Their report highlighted the Church’s practical and pastoral support for refugees, especially through its structured services.

The Committee of Churches for International Affairs (CCIA) of the WCC expressed special thanks to the Church of Greece for facilitating a visit to the “Synyparxis” center, which provides essential services and support to unaccompanied minors and vulnerable populations.

The WCC working group urged the broader ACT Alliance to explore adopting the Church of Greece’s model of ministry to refugees and migrants in future projects, recognizing both its effectiveness and theological grounding.

“We commend and laud the Church of Greece’s compassionate and extensive ministry to refugees, one that serves as a living witness of Christ’s teaching to welcome the stranger and to show God’s love and those in need,” the CCIA stated.

The working group also acknowledged “the rich history of the Church of Greece in working with refugees since the 1960s” and emphasized its longstanding commitment to protecting human dignity.

In response, the Church of Greece expressed heartfelt gratitude for the solidarity and support of other churches, especially naming the Swiss Protestant Churches, EKD (Evangelical Church in Germany), Netherlands Church Aid, and CWME (Commission of Churches for Migration in Europe), who have stood by its mission and offered meaningful assistance.

Orthodox Times