The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, Mr. Oleksiy Chernyshov, along with his delegation.

During their meeting, the Ecumenical Patriarch reaffirmed the Mother Church’s support for the Ukrainian people, who continue to endure great suffering from the war. He offered his warm, paternal wishes for the swift restoration of peace and justice, and invoked the Lord’s blessing upon Ukraine’s leadership and people.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times