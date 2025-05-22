MFA dismisses rumors claiming Lavrov visit to Tsitsernakaberd prevented by Armenian side – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has dismissed social media rumors claiming that the visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial was removed from the agenda of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s agenda at the initiative of the Armenian side.

“During the development of the program for the Russian Foreign Minister’s working visit, the Russian side informed us that Minister Lavrov would visit Victory Park in connection with the anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. A wreath would be sent to Tsitsernakaberd on behalf of the Russian Foreign Minister,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan said in comments to Armenpress.

She emphasized that in the case of working visits, the inclusion of such components in the program is determined by the visiting side.

“The Armenian side has ensured all the necessary protocol and preparatory work for the aforementioned components of the program of the visit,” she said.

